Melbourne [Australia], February 7 (ANI): The Australian cricket fraternity took to social media on Tuesday to congratulate batter Aaron Finch on the conclusion of an illustrious international career, which lasted for eleven years.

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has called time on his stunning international career that included leading Australia to their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.

Cricket Australia, the governing body of the sport in the country took to Instagram to wish the longest-serving men's T20I captain well on the conclusion of his international career.

"Our World Cup-winning, longest-serving men's T20I captain has called time on a remarkable career. Thanks for everything @aaronfinch5," said Cricket Australia's post.

Victoria, Finch's domestic team also wrote on Instagram, "An incredible international career comes to an end Congratulations, Finchy. #vicsdoitbetter."

Melbourne Renegades, Finch's Big Bash League (BBL) team since 2011-12 also took to Instagram acknowledging Finch as "A great of Australian cricket. Congrats on an amazing international career, Finchy!."

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist also said on Instagram, "Sits on the top shelf. No question. Congrats @aaronfinch5."

Star Aussie batter Steve Smith also posted a story congratulating Finch on a decorated career.

"Congrats @aaronfinch5," said the caption of Smith's story.

David Warner, Finch's long-time opening partner in white-ball cricket took to Instagram to congratulate Finch on his career and thanked him for "entertainment, laughter, joy and little grumpiness."

"@aaronfinch5 well done on an amazing career brother. Thank you for all the entertainment, laughter, joy and little grumpiness at times. You've done us all very proud. #finch #cricket," said Warner's post caption.

Australian Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins also shared an Instagram story for a "wonderful international career and 10 plus years at the top.

Finch led Australia in a world record 76 men's T20Is, as well as in 55 ODIs, before announcing his retirement on Tuesday. The long-term white-ball skipper represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is.

The 36-year-old saw the pinnacle of achievement when playing for Australia in the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and in 2021 as captain of the T20 World Cup squad.

"Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," ICC quoted Finch as saying at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," he added.

Since making his international debut in a T20I against England in January 2011, Finch amassed 8,804 international runs which include 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons. This also includes 5,406 ODI runs and 278 Test runs.

Finch was a great T20 batter. At the international level, he scored 3,120 in 103 matches at an average of 34.28, with two centuries and 19 half-centuries.

His overall T20 statistics truly showcase his gigantic status in the format. He played 382 matches and scored 11,392 runs in 376 innings at an average of 33.80. Finch has eight tons and 77 fifties in the format, with a best score of 172. His strike rate is 138.53.

When he slammed 172 runs off just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018, he set the record for the highest T20I score. His amazing innings featured 10 sixes and 16 fours.

Finch's 156 from 63 balls against England in Southampton in 2013 remains the third-highest men's T20I score ever.

Finch ended his ODI career in September of last year, but he continued to captain Australia in T20s, notably during their disappointing home defence of the T20 World Cup.

In that competition, the right-hander played his final international game and top-scored with 63 as Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs, but they were unable to go to the semi-finals. Throughout much of his time playing at the highest level, Finch was a white-ball cricket superstar. In 2020, he was nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade award. (ANI)

