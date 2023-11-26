Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second T20I of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

India is leading the series 1-0, having won the first T20I by two wickets.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss, "We were also looking to chase looking at the amount of dew that was there last night. It will be a new challenge for us, to go out there and put a score and then defend it. The last game gave us a lot of confidence, the boys were great, we will carry the same momentum. Captaincy is a new challenge and responsibility, I am enjoying it. We are going in with the same team."

Australian skipper Matthew Wade said that Adam Zampa comes in for Jason Behrendorff and Glenn Maxwell also comes in for Aaron Hardie.

"We are going to bowl. Hopefully, the dew comes in later, the wicket should be all right. You have a look at the numbers, once you are here, you look at the wicket and have a word with the curator. We played really well the other day, India just played a little better. It is just about tidying up a few things. Adam Zampa comes in for Behrendorff and Maxwell comes in for Aaron Hardie," said Hardie.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha. (ANI)

