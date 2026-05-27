Sports News | Blue Tigers to Play Two Friendlies Against Tajikistan During June FIFA Window

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian men's national team will play two friendly matches against Tajikistan on June 5 and 9, in Hisor, Tajikistan, during the FIFA International Match Window.

The Blue Tigers are currently in London to participate in the Unity Cup 2026, where they will face Jamaica in the semi-final on Wednesday, May 27, followed by a match against Nigeria or Zimbabwe in either the third-place play-off or final on May 30, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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India will leave for Tajikistan from London on May 31. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium and will kick off at 20:30 IST.

Just eight months ago, the Blue Tigers won the bronze medal in the CAFA Nations Cup at the same venue. En route to the podium finish on their debut appearance in the Central Asian regional tournament, India defeated Tajikistan 2-1, which was also Khalid Jamil's first match in charge of the Blue Tigers.

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India's schedule during June's FIFA Men's International Match Window:

20:30 IST, June 5: Tajikistan vs India20:30 IST, June 9: Tajikistan vs India

Venue: Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, four more players have been included in the Indian men's national team squad for the Unity Cup 2026 in London, completing the final roster.

Midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla linked up with the team on Tuesday afternoon, while forwards Mohammed Sanan and Vikram Partap Singh will arrive in London on Wednesday morning. The semi-final against Jamaica will kick off at 19:30 BST (00:00 IST on Thursday).

Mohun Bagan SG recalled their players from the national team camp in Bengaluru only hours before their scheduled travel to the United Kingdom, which meant India had to fly with the remaining 17 players on Sunday. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined on Monday.

The visas for the four new additions were expedited by the AIFF on an urgent basis, ensuring India could have the players available for the first game of the Unity Cup.

India's final squad for Unity Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head coach: Khalid JamilAssistant coach: Mahesh GawaliGoalkeeping coach: Feroz SheriffStrength & conditioning coach: Manuel Dsouza

Unity Cup 2026 Schedule:Semi-final OneTuesday, May 26, 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 27): Nigeria v Zimbabwe

Semi-Final TwoWednesday, May 27, 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 28): Jamaica v India

Final and Third-place Play-offSaturday, May 30

Venue: The Valley, London. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)