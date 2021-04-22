Brisbane [Australia], April 22 (ANI): Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann has extended his contract with the club for a further year and will see him stay with the club for BBL|11.

Lehmann, head coach for the past two years in his second stint with the Heat, oversaw the squad that finished third in this season's Big Bash League -- the club's best finish since 2016-17.

The former Australian coach was the Heat's inaugural coach and in charge of the team that won the championship in BBL|02.

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said it was an important decision to re-sign Lehmann and extend his tenure to three seasons.

"Since we finished the most recent tournament, we have been putting together the Heat squad for BBL|11 and beyond with Darren's direction and it is gratifying to know we are going to be able to take that forward under his coaching," he said.

Lehmann expressed his delight at having the opportunity to continue the team's development this year.

"We gained a lot from this season, as individuals, but also as a group," he said.

"There were plenty of challenges to endure but the players bonded together really well and took some big strides forward. As a coach, the way the younger players worked with the senior lads was really encouraging and the confidence they demonstrated, the deeper we went into the tournament, was significant," he added. (ANI)

