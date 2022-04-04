Glasgow, Apr 4 (AP) A member of Celtic's backroom staff required stitches after being hit by a glass bottle during the team's 2-1 victory over fierce rival Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic said the staff member, whose name wasn't disclosed, “required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound” following an incident that took place as players, officials and staff made their way up the tunnel at halftime of the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Celtic said the police were looking into the incident.

“It is disappointing because this is a fixture that gets beamed around the world, and stands on its own," Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said.

“Two teams going at it, first and second spot. You don't need a couple of idiots ruining it.”

A typically spicy match between the Glasgow rivals was delayed at the start of the second half while groundstaff cleared away broken glass from the penalty area where Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart was going to be.

American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the winner on a 7-yard left-foot shot in the 43rd minute with his fourth goal this season. A second-minute goal by on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey had put Rangers ahead, and Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic equalized four minutes later in a frantic start.

Celtic took a six-point lead over Rangers with six games to go. Among the six fixtures left for each team is another Old Firm game, at Celtic's Parkhead. With Celtic also helped by a goal-difference advantage of 16, Postecoglou's team is on course to regain the title from its rival. (AP)

