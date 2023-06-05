Paris, Jun 5 (AP) Coco Gauff can get another shot at Iga Swiatek in the French Open. Each just needs to win one more match.

A year ago at Roland Garros, Swiatek defeated Gauff for the championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. This time, they would meet in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek is a 22-year-old from Poland. Gauff is a 19-year-old from the United States.

On Monday, No. 1 seed Swiatek will face Lesia Tsurenko at Court Suzanne Lenglen, while No. 6 Gauff's fourth-round match comes against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek certainly has had a smoother path so far: She won all three of her matches in Week 1 in straight sets, and four of those sets ended 6-0. Gauff, in contrast, has dropped two sets, including during a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the third round Saturday. (AP)

