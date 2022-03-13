Bhubaneswar, March 13: The Indian women's hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday. The home side had lost 1-2 in the shoot-out in the first match at the same Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

Just like on Saturday, both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time, leading to the shoot-out. India were successful from all their first three attempts in the shoot-out while none of the Germans could score from their three tries with home side skipper and goal-keeper Savita doing a brilliant job to deny the visitors. FIFA Friendlies: Newcomers to Indian National Football Team Say It’s A Dream Come True.

Earlier, Felicia Wiedermann gave world number 5 Germany the lead in the 29th minute through a penalty corner conversion but Nisha equalised in the 40th minute through a field goal. World number 9 India secured two points from the match, including a bonus point while Germany collected one point. India's next matches are against England on April 2 and 3 at the same venue.

