London, Jul 12 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma opted to field after winning the toss in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday.

Former skipper Virat Kohli has pulled out after sustaining a groin strain and Shreyas Iyer is drafted in his place.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

