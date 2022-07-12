Newport [US], July 12 (ANI): Steve Johnson, the 2018 Hall of Fame Open champion, made a good start to his pursuit of a second Newport title on Monday.

The American defeated countryman Stefan Kozlov 7-5, 6-3 to reach the second round at the final tour-level grass-court event of the season.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty and Beau KL Rahul To Tie Knot in Next Three Months; Preparations Underway for the Wedding - Reports.

"[My level was] decent when it needed to be decent and average when it needed to be better. I thought I played well at the end of sets, but there was a stretch there in the middle of both sets that I didn't like the way I was playing and executing," ATP.com quoted Johnson as saying.

"But when you're not doing that and you still get a win, that's a good sign," he added.

Also Read | First Delhi Premier League to Kick off on July 15, 2022.

After Kozlov seized the first two clashes, Johnson has now claimed two in a row, with both coming on grass.

"Glad to get a win today and try to put the first couple this year behind me. He plays a very awkward, tricky style game and he does it well," Johnson said.

Another American, Jack Sock moved past Moldovan Radu Albot 6-1, 7-6(2). Sock is chasing his first tour-level singles crown since the 2017 Paris Masters.

"Definitely a tricky first match against a very solid opponent. But happy to get through," Sock said in his on-court interview. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)