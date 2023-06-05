Paris [France], June 5 (ANI): The pair of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek maintain their red-hot form at the ongoing French Open 2023, as they defeated Francisco Cabral and Rafael Matos 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.

Dodig and Krajicek surrendered a 3-0 lead on the way to losing the first set, but won the second and third sets with late breaks of their opponents' serves to wrap up a two-hour, 59-minute triumph.

After defeating Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 7-6(4), the fourth seeds will face German combo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the quarter-finals in Paris. Krawietz is a two-time Roland Garros champion, having won the trophy in 2019 and 2020 partnering Andreas Mies, who also won in the third round.

Mies and partner Matwe Middelkoop defeated fifth seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with defending champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer.

The other winning pair in Paris on Sunday was Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. With a 6-2, 6-3 victory, the Spanish-Argentine duo stopped the streak of Marcelo Melo and John Peers. Granollers and Zeballos have won seven ATP Tour titles as a team but are looking for their first major win this week in Paris. (ANI)

