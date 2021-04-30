Portimao, Apr 30 (AP) Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in the second practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, giving Mercedes a 1-2 after his teammate Valtteri Bottas topped the first session on Friday.

The seven-time F1 champion was .143 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and .344 clear of Bottas in warm but slightly cloudy conditions in Portugal's Algarve region.

Earlier, Bottas was .025 seconds quicker than Verstappen, and .198 seconds ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest for Ferrari, followed by Hamilton.

A bizarre incident saw Leclerc's former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, parking his Aston Martin in McLaren's space in the pit lane. He mistakenly stopped in the spot allocated to Ferrari during last year's championship.

"Sorry for that, had to happen at some point," the four-time F1 champion joked while laughing over the team radio. "I was wondering why there's nobody there."

There is a third practice on Saturday morning followed by qualifying.

The Portugal GP is the third Formula One race of the season.

Hamilton leads the championship by one point from Verstappen with both drivers having won one race and taken one pole position each.

Hamilton's lead is courtesy of him taking a bonus point for the fastest lap at an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna GP, which Verstappen won. Hamilton won t he season-opener in Bahrain.

Bottas needs to find form after a poor race at Imola two weeks ago, where he was involved in a crash with Williams driver George Russell after an overtaking move went wrong and scored no points.

He dropped to fifth place in the standings behind Leclerc in what could be his final season with Mercedes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)