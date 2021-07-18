New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Legendary batsman and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday recalled "wise words" by Nelson Mandela on Nelson Mandela International Day.

Tendulkar reminisced the time when he had met the former South African President when India went to play against Proteas in the 90s.

"Sport has the power to change the world, it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does." These wise words by Nelson Mandela at the inception of @LaureusSport Awards will hold true forever! Reminiscing my time with him," Tendulkar tweeted.

The former Indian cricketer recalled how he scored tons on both occasions when he met Nelson Mandela in South Africa.

"I had the privilege of meeting the great man Nelson Mandela in 1992-93. That was the first time India went to South Africa. South Africa were playing their first series after a long time against India," Tendulkar said in a video.

"He had come to Wanderers to watch us and the second time I met him was in 1996-97 tour. That was in cape town and coincidently on both occasions, I went on scoring hundreds.

"When I met him, I told him 'your presence has brought a lot of luck to me' as on both occasions I have scored a hundred. 'I would like to invite you every time I go out to bat' and we both laughed.

"Someone who has always encouraged sports, his encouragement meant a lot to all of us and he also believes sports unites people. His thoughts his ideas and his values will continue to inspire all of us and guide us for years to come," Tendulkar added.

The anti-Apartheid revolutionary was born on July 18 in 1918. Mandela, who was imprisoned for decades under South Africa's apartheid regime, led the country's transformation into a multi-racial democracy and was elected its first president. He died at the age of 95 on December 5, 2013. (ANI)

