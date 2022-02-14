Sydney [Australia], February 14 (ANI): Australia batter Steve Smith on Monday informed that he will be alright after the cricketer suffered a concussion during the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Smith made an athletic leap to save a six in the final over of the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday and it saw the Australia batter put his body on the line, with his head crashing into the turf on landing.

"Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok," Steve Smith tweeted.

Coming to the match, Josh Inglis' 48-run knock, Pathum Nissanka's 73-run knock, and Josh Hazlewood's three-wicket haul were the standout performances as Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over to win the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the third T20I will now be played on Tuesday. In the Super Over, Sri Lanka scored just five runs and Australia managed to chase it down. (ANI)

