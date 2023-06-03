Allerum (Sweden), Jun 3 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar, fresh from a sixth-place finish last week, continued to show fine form and finished strongly with three birdies in the last five holes to move into title contention at the Helsingborg Open here.

The one-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, Dagar, was tied second with rounds of 70-69. She was 5-under for 36 holes and trailed the leader, South African Nicole Garcia (68-69), by two shots.

Among Indians Diksha and Vani Kapoor are sure to make the cut, while Tvesa Malik was on the cut line. Seher Atwal and Amandeep Drall will miss the cut, which is likely to fall at 4-over with the top 60 professionals and ties making the cut. Currently there are also five amateurs at 4-over or better.

Denmark's Smila Tarning Soenderby, who has not missed a single cut this season, was lying tied second with Diksha.

While Diksha was by far the best Indian, Vani Kapoor, who missed the cut in her last three starts, showed a welcome return to form. She carded 73-70 and at 1-under 143 she was tied 14th with the position likely to change as others complete their rounds.

In the second round Diksha had a sedate start with one birdie and one bogey in first 13 holes. She finished with three birdies on 14th, 16th and 18th in last five holes and rose to second to move into contention for her second LET win.

Diksha's first win at the 2019 at the Women's South African Open came on what was only her fourth start on the LET. She has five other top 10s.

On a windy first day, Diksha had as many as six birdies, but also gave away four bogeys. Starting on the 10th, she was at one point in shared lead but dropped three bogeys against two birdies in her last six holes on the front nine of the Allerum Golf Club.

Tvesa, who shot 2-over for the first round, was 4-over for the second round through 15 holes and at 6-over with three holes left, she seemed headed for another early exit. She salvaged the day with birdies on 16th and 18th and finished the day at 74 and a 36-hole total of 4-over.

Seher Atwal (82-71) and Amandeep Drall (78-76) were sure to miss the cut.

