PSG won the Ligue 2022-23 season gaining an unassailable four points lead over second-placed RC Lens with only one game remaining as they defeated Strasbourg 2.-. But the happiness of their title victory didn't stay long as their second goalkeeper, Segio Rico suffered a horrific accident while riding colliding with a horse. He had to be taken to the hospital and was admitted in ICU. The goalkeeper was in a serious condition. His wife has posted a message on Instagram, begging Rico to recover; she wrote: "Don't leave me alone, my love". Amidst this coach Christopher Galtier has confirmed that PSG have already cancelled their annual gala dinner out of respect to the 29-year-old. PSG Goalkeeper Sergio Rico In 'Serious' Condition, Admitted in ICU After Horse Riding Accident.

Galtier confirmed that the league victory will not be celebrated immediately after the last math of the season against Clermont Foot. He said in Thursday's press conference: “It’s been a very difficult week. We went from winning the title on Saturday to a rude awakening on Sunday. We’re all affected, we’re trying hard to take our minds off it through training sessions. We’re all together to send lots of positive vibes and energy to Sergio, his mother, his wife, and those close to him. The players keep asking for news, we need to have hope, stay positive and send our energy to Sergio, who’s a big lad who’s fighting. We need to believe in life, in medicine.” Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star to Leave PSG At the End of Season, Confirms Coach Christopher Galtier.

As Rico continues his time in the intensive care unit, trying to recover from the injury he suffered in the accident, PSG players and staff will send a message of support to their team-mate once the final whistle blows this weekend after the match at home against Clermont Foot. Co-incidentally, it will also be the last match Lionel Messi will play for PSG and he will also take the opportunity to bid a final goodbye to the home crowd at Parc de Princes.

