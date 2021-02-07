Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Sunday said that he cannot help but feel sad for spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who once again is warming the benches and has not been selected for the ongoing first Test against England.

"Can't help but feel sad for @imkuldeep18. Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another but hasn't really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again. #INDvsENG," tweeted Jaffer.

Kuldeep was not selected for the ongoing first Test against England. The Indian team selected three spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Washington Sundar) for the Chennai Test against England.

Axar Patel got injured on the eve of the first Test, but Shahbaz Nadeem got the nod ahead of Kuldeep. Nadeem who was in the reserves initially was added to the squad after Axar's injury and he got a chance to play the match.

Kuldeep was a part of India's squad for the series against Australia, but he did not play a single Test there. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had also lauded the spinner for maintaining his composure even after not getting a chance to represent the country in Australia.

"I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," said Rahane while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

On Saturday, Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test.

Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat. He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

After the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218. (ANI)

