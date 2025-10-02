Canberra [Australia], October 2 (ANI): The Indian junior women's hockey team suffered a narrow 4-5 loss to Canberra Chill in its last match of the Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra. For India, the goals came from Sukhveer Kaur (6'), Kanika Siwach (42'), Sunelita Toppo (54') and Ishika (57') while for Canberra Chill, Canhess Lauren Yee (12', 19'), Canhess Josie Lawton (24'), Hunter Baldwin (28') and Amukawton (34') were the goalscorers.

India took an early lead thanks to a penalty corner goal by Sukhveer Kaur in the sixth minute. Minutes later, Canhess Lauren Yee did well to score back-to-back field goals in the 12th and 19th minutes, respectively, to claim the lead. Canhess Josie Lawton and Hunter Baldwin also scored field goals for Canberra Chill in the 24th minute and 28th minute, respectively, in the second quarter to increase their advantage. The third quarter saw Canberra Chill score their fifth and final goal in the 34th minute courtesy of a penalty corner converted by Amukawton, according to a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | On Which Channel UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch UECL Football Matches Live Streaming Online?.

For India, Kanika Siwach scored through a penalty corner in the 42nd minute as the visitors attempted to bounce back in the game. In the final quarter, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored through penalty corners in the 54th and 57th minutes, respectively, but couldn't find the equaliser in time and suffered an unfortunate loss to conclude their tour of Australia.

In their previous encounter, India defeated Canberra Chill 3-1 at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra. For India, the goals came from Ishika (13', 39') and Sonam (27'). India went a goal down in the first quarter when Naomi Evans (11') converted a Penalty Corner for the hosts, but bounced back within the next couple of minutes, with a goal from Ishika (13'), which was also a Penalty Corner.

Also Read | Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Locked at 1-1, the two teams continued to hunt for the next goal, and it was India who got their noses out in front, just before half time, as Sonam (27') scored a field goal, making it 2-1, as per a release from Hockey India. Midway through the third quarter, India added a third goal, as Ishika (39') completed her brace and gave her side a 3-1 lead. From then on, India kept their opponents at bay and walked off with the win. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)