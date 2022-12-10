Phuket[Thailand], December 10 (ANI): Indian Sailor Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar has won Gold at Asia's most prestigious 34th King's Cup Regatta 2022 in the Overall Open Skiff category.

The 13-year-old, hailing from Mumbai, has been sailing in the Open Skiff category for a couple of years and has won several accolades at international events.

Recently, she participated in the French Open Skiff National event and finished 5th in the U-15 category. Anandi also participated in this year's Japanese Open Skiff Nationals 2022.

Three participants represented Team India at the King's Cup in Phuket. Anandi Chandavarkar bagged the gold, Luv Sakpal ranked fifth overall, and Armaan Malhotra ranked 12th.

The King's Cup Regatta started in 1987 and is a one-week event held annually in Phuket, Thailand. This year, the Phuket King's Cup Regatta 2022 had a record number of 182 boats of small Sailing before the start of the big boats' competition.

Commenting on winning the 1st position at King's Cup Regatta 2022, Anandi said, "Sailing is my passion and the King's Cup Regatta is on the bucket list of every sailor. I feel proud that I won the Gold for India and hope it will inspire other teenagers discover their dreams with passion."

Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar has trained under Coach Dipesh Nerpagare and mentored by Amish Ved, Anandi is now working hard towards fulfilling her dream of a podium finish at the Open Skiff World Championships in July 2023. (ANI)

