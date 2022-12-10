India (IND) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series merely to seek a consolation win on 10 December (Saturday). The third ODI is slated to be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong and the starting time of the match is 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh once again held their nerves in the second ODI to win a thriller by 5 runs on Wednesday. They are leading by 2-0 and have registered their second consecutive series win at home against India. India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Rohit Sharma will miss the third ODI due to a thumb injury sustained in the previous match. The Indian skipper played a gem of a knock in the second ODI with an injured thumb to inch closer to what could have been an inspiring win. Apart from Rohit, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar also sustained injuries and are due to miss the final ODI. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has been called in to join the squad. In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will take over the charge to lead the team and will likely open an innings with Shikhar Dhawan.

In the second ODI, the crucial domination by India at a couple of junctures could not persist for a prolonged period which cost them the match. The latest concern in the side after a previous loss has been about bowling who failed to break the partnership at a critical point in the game despite giving India a startling start. Bangladesh were reeling on 69/6 at one stage and ended up scoring 271 runs. The literal difference between the two sides in the series thus far has been the star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz who once again picked up his side from an improbable situation. Indian contingent should imitate the composure that Bangladesh has shown so far in this series and give their best shot in the final match to revive the lost morale in the camp. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will eye another ODI win from here to conclude the series with a historic whitewash. India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Chattogram

When is India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 10 December (Saturday). The IND vs BAN 3rd ODI has a scheduled time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match Live Telecast on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the India vs Bangladesh ODI series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 online.

