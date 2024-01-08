Bhubaneswar, Jan 8: Spanish forward Mario Barco scored a brace to help Inter Kashi thrash Rajasthan United Football Club 5-0 and qualify for the Super Cup group stage here on Monday. Edmund Lalrindika, Tomba Singh and Muhammad Ajsal were the other scorers in the one-sided play-off at the Kalinga Stadium. Inter Kashi joined Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Odisha FC in Group D of the tournament proper. Barco was in his elements from the start and helped Inter Kashi take the lead in the 10th minute. Jackichand Singh made a dazzling run on the right before delivering a low cross into the box. As Rajasthan United's goalkeeper Sachin Jha moved off his line in an attempt to intercept the cross, Barco timed his run into the box perfectly and he met the ball with precision to direct it past the goalkeeper. Lalrindika doubled Inter Kashi's lead in the 58th minute, firing in a well-timed volley. ISL 2023-24: Midfielder Mobashir Rahman Reunites With Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC..

Inter Kashi extended their lead in the 73rd minute through a penalty. Jha brought down an onrushing Sandip Mandi inside the box and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Barco stepped up and buried the ball in the left corner of the net, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and completing his double. Inter Kashi's depth was on full display as their substitutes Tomba Singh and Mohammad Ajsal added their names to the scoresheet, scoring the next two goals.

The fourth goal came in the 87th minute. Jordan Lamela sent a corner from the right and Tomba demonstrated his attacking instinct as he timed his jump impeccably to connect with the ball. Inter Kashi's fifth goal was a gift from Rajasthan United's defence. Amritpal Singh was caught on the wrong foot and Mohammad Ajsal snatched the ball away from him. Ajsal then beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation in the 88th minute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)