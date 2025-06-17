New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Inter Kashi on Tuesday won their first appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after the Varanasi-based side were deducted three points for a contested I-League match earlier in the year.

The CAS ruling, though, will not hand Inter Kashi the I-League title yet.

The AIFF's appeals committee had on April 18 ruled against Inter Kashi in a case relating to their match against Namdhari FC -- who were alleged to have fielded an 'ineligible player' -- on January 13, setting aside a decision given by the national federation's disciplinary committee.

After the appeals committee ruling, Inter Kashi finished the I-League at second spot with 39 points, while Churchill Brothers of Goa were declared champions on 40 points.

Inter Kashi filed an appeal at the Switzerland-based CAS on April 24 against the decision of the AIFF appeals committee and the world's apex sports tribunal ruled in favour of the club on Tuesday.

There is another Inter Kashi appeal pending at the CAS and that may decide who will be the 2024-25 I-League champions, though the AIFF had already handed the trophy to Churchill Brothers on the basis of its appeals committee decision.

"The appeal filed on 24 April 2025 by Inter Kashi FC against the decision issued on 18 April 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All-India Football Federation is upheld. The decision issued on 18 April 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All-India Football Federation is set aside," the CAS said in its ruling on Tuesday.

"The terms of the decision issued on 24 February 2025 by the All-India Football Federation Disciplinary Committee in the matter IL 2024-25/102 are hereby confirmed," said the CAS award delivered by three arbitrators.

Frans de Weger of the Netherlands presided over the bench, with Michele A.R. Bernasconi of Switzerland and Jeffrey G. Benz of United Kingdom being the other members.

"(1) On the basis of the complaint received the Committee is of the view that the defendant club Namdhari FC has fielded an ineligible player resulting out of a failure to make the player serve the suspension in Match No. 45 of the I-League 2024-25 against Inter Kashi FC in accordance with Article 12.3.2 of the I-League 2024-25 Regulations for accumulation of 4 cautions in the given season.

"(2) The said match shall result in a forfeiture (0-3 loss) for the defendant club Namdhari FC in accordance with Article 57 read with Article 26 of the Code of fielding an ineligible player," the court explained.

Inter Kashi said on their social media handles that they welcomed the CAS ruling.

The costs of the arbitration, to be served to the parties by the CAS Court Office separately, shall be borne 20 per cent by Inter Kashi, 40 per cent by the AIFF, 20 per cent by Churchill Brothers FC Goa and 20 per cent by Namdhari FC.

The CAS directed the AIFF to pay two thousand Swiss francs (Rs 2.12 lakh approx) to Inter Kashi while Churchill Brothers and Namdhari FC will have to pay one thousand Swiss francs (Rs 1.06 lakh ) to the Varanasi-based club "as legal contribution towards its legal costs and other expenses incurred during these arbitral proceedings".

After Inter Kashi filed its first appeal at the CAS, the AIFF appeals committee ruled in favour of Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir in two other cases relating to their respective matches against Inter Kashi over re-registration of player Mario Barco by the Varanasi-based club.

Inter Kashi were knocked off a further four points to end the league at fifth spot on 35 points, while two points each were added to Churchill and Real Kashmir's tally. Inter Kashi again filed their second appeal at the CAS, which is yet to decide on the case.

After CAS' latest ruling, Inter Kashi would be at second place on 38 points below Churchill (42 points). If Inter Kashi win their second appeal, they may accumulate 42 points, while Churchill may lose two points.

