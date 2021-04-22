Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Faf du Plessis has said that skipper MS Dhoni knows what he is doing in the middle and it is an absolute honour to play under the former India skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK hammered KKR bowlers all around the park to register a score of 220/3 in the allotted 20 overs. Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 95 while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 64 runs off just 42 balls. Skipper MS Dhoni also scored 17 runs off eight balls while Jadeja dispatched his first and only ball of the innings for a six.

"This was the most fluent I've felt so far. Felt the previous game things started to get better. Tonight was another step. It's about the rhythm of the flow of the hands. Few games before this and even tonight spinners were the best bowlers. Even Jadeja bowled well for us. The ball just grips a bit. We thought the seamers from the other side we can catch up," du Plessis told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Gaikwad is a fantastic young talent. Those first couple of balls you can feel on edge as a batter. Beautiful to see him trust the timing and the technique. For a small guy he hits the ball a long way. Been very lucky playing under MS for a long time. He knows what he's doing, pleasure to play under him. There was dew tonight and then it was a proper batter's game. That's when Russell's at his dangerous when he's got nothing to lose," he added.

At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 31/5 but Andre Russell and Pat Cummins played knocks of 54 and 66 to keep Eoin Morgan's side in the hunt, but CSK managed to hold their nerve to register a thrilling victory.

No one from KKR's top-order managed to stay at the crease for long as Deepak Chahar scalped four wickets. In the end, the target proved too much for Morgan's side to chase.

CSK is currently at the top of the points table with 6 points from four games. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. (ANI)

