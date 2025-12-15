Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The player list for the 2026 season auction has been finalised, with 350 players, including 240 Indian cricketers and 110 overseas.

Earlier, a total of 1390 players registered for the IPL 2026 player auction, of which 350 were shortlisted. The pool also comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Says Son Viaan Raj Kundra's Dream Came True After Meeting Footballer Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium (View Pic).

Franchises will compete for 77 slots in total, including 31 reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price remains Rs 2 crore, with 40 players choosing to enter the auction in this bracket.

Nine players are in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket. Four players have set a reserve price of Rs 1.25 crore, and 17 have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

Also Read | Geeta Basra Meets Lionel Messi with Harbhajan Singh, Thanks Mumbai Police for Smooth Management (Watch Video).

In the Rs 75 lakh category, 42 players have entered, and four have chosen Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, seven players have a reserve price of Rs 40 lakh, and the largest group, 227 players, is in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be one of the most expensive picks, given that several teams will be looking for a hard-hitting all-rounder and will feature in the first set. South Africa's Quinton de Kock, George Linde and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, who were initially not in the list, have been included in the final roster.

Speaking on 'TATA IPL 2026 Auction War Room', JioStar expert Robin Uthappa commented on Kolkata Knight Riders' bidding strategy for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and Chennai Super Kings' likely approach for the 2026 auction.

"I knew CSK would also go after a middle-order all-rounder. I thought they would go somewhere around 25-28 crore. Realistically, I think they would go up to around ₹20 crore in the actual auction, because they would want to keep space for other Indian and overseas players as well. But in the mock auctions, I was ready to go up to 35 crore for a player like Green. I think Cameron Green should bat at No. 3 in the order," Uthappa said.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16 players including 4 overseas retained, Total spent: Rs 81.60 crores, Cap remaining: Rs 43.40 crores

List of 16 players retained: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel.

Delhi Capitals (DC): 17 players retained (3 overseas). Total spent: Rs 103.20 crores; Cap remaining: Rs 21.80 crores.

List of 17 players retained: Abhishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Nitish Rana (T), Sameer Rizvi, T. Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam.

Gujarat Titans (GT) 20 players retained (4 overseas). Total spent: Rs 112.10 crores. Cap remaining: Rs 12.90 crores

List of 20 players retained: Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Mohammad Siraj, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 players retained (2 overseas). Total spent: crores 60.70. Cap remaining: Rs 64.30 crores.

List of 12 players retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 19 players retained (4 overseas). Total spent: Rs 102.05 crores. Cap remaining: Rs 22.95 crores.

List of 19 players retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar (T), Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Md Shami (T), Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians (MI) 20 players retained (7 overseas). Total spent: Rs 122.25 crores. Cap remaining: Rs 2.75 crores.

List of 20 players retained: Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (T), Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (T), Sherfane Rutherford (T), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) 21 players retained (6 overseas). Total spent: Rs 113.50 crores. Cap remaining: Rs 11.50 crores.

List of 21 players retained: Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 players retained (7 overseas). Total spent: Rs 108.95 crores. Cap remaining: Rs 16.05 crores.

List of 16 players retained: Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira (T), Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja (T), Riyan Parag, Sam Curran (T), Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Charak.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 17 players retained (6 overseas). Total spent: Rs 108.60 crores. Cap remaining: Rs 16.40 crores.

List of 17 players retained: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 15 players retained (6 overseas). Total spent: Rs 99.50 crores. Cap remaining: Rs 25.50 crores.

List of 15 players retained: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Smaran Ravichandaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)