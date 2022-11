New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The players auction for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Kochi on December 23, a BCCI official said on Wednesday.

The Turkish city of Istanbul, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also in contention to host the auction but, the BCCI evenatully opted for the coastal Kerala city.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Logistically, and considering the dates, Kochi turned out to be the most suited option," a BCCI official told PTI.

Unlike the last auction, this year's will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15.

Also Read | India vs England T20 WC 2022 Semifinal Preview: Teams Aim for a Place in Final.

Also, the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the 2023 season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)