On a high after winning a closely contested win against Fulham in the Premier League, Manchester City now turn their focus on the Carabao Cup where they will play Chelsea in a third-round clash on Thursday, November 10. The match will be played in the Etihad Stadium and is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time). A late victory in a very competitive encounter against Fulham in the Premier League clash few days ago has only boosted Manchester City’s confidence and Pep Guardiola will be aware of that when he faces Chelsea. Based on current form, Manchester City are outright favourites to win this game. Chelsea are coming out of back-to-back losses against Brighton and Arsenal. They are currently going through a tough phase and will try to get some momentum back through a win in this game. Liverpool FC Put Up For Sale By Owners Fenway Sports Group: Reports

Manchester City is currently competing for the Premier League title and chasing Arsenal in the title race. Keeping that in mind and how thick and fast the fixtures are coming their way with the FIFA World Cup break on the cards, Pep Guardiola will definitely like to use the immense bench depth he has. Kyle Walker is set to miss out while Kalvin Phillips set to make a comeback. Key players like Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva are likely to be rested. Joao Cancelo is suspended in this game. The Blues coach, Graham Potter, on the other hand, has the name of Jorginho added to an already very long injury list of Reece James, Ben Chillwell, N’golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Kepa Arrizabalaga. With already a lot of pressure builded on him, Potter will have to take this game seriously and try to get the maximum out of it to boost the team’s morale.

When Is Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Manchester City vs Chelsea match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on November 10, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 1:30 AM IST.

Where To Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights in Serie A 2022-23 in India. They will live-telecast all the matches on their Colors Infinity SD and HD TV channels in English.

How To Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Live Streaming Online?

Voot Select app will live stream Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Voot Select app and JioTV platforms to catch the action live.

