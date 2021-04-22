Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthen Royals here on Thursday.
Rajasthan Royals Innings
Jos Buttler b Siraj 8
Manan Vohra c Richardson b Jamieson 7
Sanju Samson c Maxwell b Washington 21
David Miller lbw b Siraj 0
Shivam Dube c Maxwell b Richardson 46
Riyan Parag c Chahal b Patel 25
Rahul Tewatia c Ahmed b Siraj 40
Chris Morris c Chahal b Patel 10
Shreyas Gopal not out 7
Chetan Sakariya c de Villiers b Patel 0
Mustafizur Rahman not out 0
Extras: (b 5, w 8) 13
Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 177
Fall of Wickets: 1/14 2/16 3/18 4/43 5/109 6/133 7/170 8/170 9/170
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-27-3, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-28-1, Kane Richardson 3-0-29-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-18-0, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-3. More
