Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthen Royals here on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings

Jos Buttler b Siraj 8

Manan Vohra c Richardson b Jamieson 7

Sanju Samson c Maxwell b Washington 21

David Miller lbw b Siraj 0

Shivam Dube c Maxwell b Richardson 46

Riyan Parag c Chahal b Patel 25

Rahul Tewatia c Ahmed b Siraj 40

Chris Morris c Chahal b Patel 10

Shreyas Gopal not out 7

Chetan Sakariya c de Villiers b Patel 0

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras: (b 5, w 8) 13

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 177

Fall of Wickets: 1/14 2/16 3/18 4/43 5/109 6/133 7/170 8/170 9/170

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-27-3, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-28-1, Kane Richardson 3-0-29-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-18-0, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-3. More

