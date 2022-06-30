New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC midfielder Ritwik Das is eyeing an improved show when the Indian Super League (ISL) returns with the 2022-23 season.

Das who hails from West Bengal has made a name for himself in Jamshedpur with impressive performances for Jamshedpur FC last season as he helped himself to four goals and one assist.

The 25-year-old earned high praise from former head coach Owen Coyle who backed it up by consistently including Das in his team. The midfielder played 17 matches for Jamshedpur FC last season, an effort that earned him his first national team call-up as he was picked in the initial squad for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Although Das couldn't make the final cut, he has certainly got himself into the scheme of things ahead of next year's AFC Asian Cup.

With a longer domestic season likely in 2022-23, Das is gearing himself for another big campaign as he hopes to take Jamshedpur FC to the ISL title and also help his case in the Indian team

Das told indiansuperleague.com ahead of the new season and spoke about the longer Indian football calendar. He said, "It's a great news for all the footballers. It's great to have a longer season, like what happens in European countries. In that case, we are bound to be fit throughout the season. We can keep the momentum. It is going to have a positive impact on Indian football and our footballers."

Talking about next season, he said: "Can't talk about pressure specifically. But this is my own expectation to improve this season. I have that responsibility towards myself. I have to perform better than what I did last season. Have to run at least a kilometer more in every match."

"Have to reach the required position and the ball perfectly. Have to score more goals. I believe, every one of us has same plan," he added. (ANI)

