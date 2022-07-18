Vorbeck (Germany), Jul 18 (PTI) India's Jeev Milkha Singh, playing his first year on the Legends Tour (for over 50), secured his first top-3 result at the Winstongolf Senior Open here.

Jeev, who will feature in his first Senior Open next week at Gleneagles, finished the final round with a superb 5-under 67 for a total of 6-under 210. His first two rounds were 70-73 at the 54-hole tournament.

Jeev, who started the week with a terrible run of a bogey and a double bogey in his first nine, improved thereafter with five birdies on his second nine which was the front side of the Winstongolf Championship course.

He carded 70 on first day and then added 73 on the second day, when his card included a double bogey.

On the final day, he played seven pars for a start and then birdied eighth and ninth. On the back nine, he birdied 14th and 15th but dropped a shot on 16th and the closed birdie-birdie for 67.

“I have been playing well. I was a bit underweather the previous week when I finished T-56 (in Switzerland) but my game had started turning after the first two rounds. I shot 69 in the final round,” said Jeev.

“Today I was quite close to getting into a play-off, where Richard Green beat Philip Archer.

“The is my best result and best performance since becoming a Senior rookie golfer after turning 50 at the end of last year. I am very proud of my performance this week.”

Jeev said he has been putting well and recently got a tip from an old friend, Michael Campbell from New Zealand. “He told me a couple of things and it helped. He is a former US Open champion.”

This week's tied-third finish performance earned Jeev €21,000 and carried him up to 35th place in the 2022 Legends Tour Order of Merit. He was 84th at the start of the week, so it was an upward move of 49 places. PTI

