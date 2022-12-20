Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) The seventh edition of the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament organised by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings will be held between December 26, 2022 and January 22, 2023.

Also Read | US Open Champions Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury to Compete at Tata Open Maharashtra 2023.

The 86-team tournament to be played across 15 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappali, Tirunelveli, Salem, Erode and Chennai, among others, a press release said here.

Also Read | AUS vs SA 2022: Gabba Pitch Used for First Test Receives 'Below Average' Rating.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming unveiled the tournament jersey and the trophy at an event at Super Kings Academy in Thoraipakkam here recently.

CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said, "Junior Super Kings was first launched in 2012 as a 32-team tournament in Chennai. Since then, it has grown into a pan-Tamil Nadu tournament unearthing talent from across the State. We are excited that the tournament is back after a two-year break due to COVID.

"Chennai Super Kings has always believed in giving back to the sport and Junior Super Kings is an important part of our plans to develop grassroot cricket across Tamil Nadu. The tournament has provided platforms for players like Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudarshan among others. I'm sure many future stars will be identified this year as well," he added.

The tournament will be played in two phases. The first phase (December 26 to January 10) will be played in a knockout format across Chennai and other districts. Two teams (winners and runners) from Chennai and 6 winners from other districts will play the second phase from January 18 to January 22 in Tirunelveli. The second phase will be in a league format. The final will be played under lights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)