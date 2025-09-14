Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): Host Tamil Nadu athletes dominated the opening day of Kadal Kondattam, India's premier ocean sports festival, with a clean sweep across all categories in Kayaking and Stand-up Paddling.

Originally scheduled to begin on September 12, the opening day had to be postponed due to erratic weather and rough sea conditions, as per a release from Aqua Outback.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Batter Jaker Ali Admits Top-Order Batting Failure Led To Defeat Against Sri Lanka, Says 'Together We Batted Poorly and Together We Lost'.

On Day 1, Tamil Nadu athletes clinched a total of 21 medals across Sub-junior, Senior, U-18 Boys, Girls Senior, and Open Men's categories in Kayaking, as well as Amateur Standing Position Men and Girls Senior categories in Stand-up Paddling. The three-day festival is being organized by Aqua Outback, under the leadership of former National Kiteboarding Champion Arjun Motha, with support from Tamil Nadu Tourism and the Government of Tamil Nadu, at the pristine Muthu Nagar beach, Tuticorin.

The festival commenced with an opening ceremony attended by officials from the Tamil Nadu Government and local administration, alongside the organisers. Cultural performances by local groups added colour to the celebrations. While competitions could not take place on the first scheduled day due to adverse weather, athletes engaged in practice sessions, demonstration races, and spectacular giant kite displays. Calisthenics and Strength Workshops also drew enthusiastic participation.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Surinder Khanna Says Balanced Squad Gives India Edge Over Pakistan.

In Kayaking, the Sub-junior Boys' category saw Anto Amirthan, Niranth, and Michael Rithik secure the gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively. In the Men's Seniors category, Manikandan M, Karuppasamy M, and Muthu R claimed the top three spots. U-18 Boys' event was dominated by Ragul, who won gold, followed by Thangasamy with silver, while Anto Amirthan bagged bronze, completing his double medal tally. In the Girls' Senior category, local favourite Anaina (Aqua Outback) clinched gold, while Vijaya Lakshmi and Priya Dharshini took silver and bronze respectively. In the Men's Open, Ragul, Thangasamy, and Kanna finished first, second, and third, as per a release from Aqua Outback.

In Stand-up Paddling, the Amateur Standing Men's category was swept by Manikandan M, Karuppasamy M, and Muthu R, who repeated their podium finishes from Kayaking. In the Girls' Open category, Vijaya Lakshmi, Priya Dharshini, and Anaina also secured gold, silver, and bronze, marking doubles for all three athletes.

The day also witnessed heats in Kiteboarding, where Arjun, Dylan, Karuppasamy, and Chitresh advanced to the finals, scheduled for tomorrow.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sitaraman, Tamil Nadu Tourism Officer, said, "I would like to congratulate and thank Arjun Motha and the entire team at Aqua Outback for taking this bold initiative, which requires tremendous courage, hard work, and investment to organize on such a large scale. This event will not only help athletes showcase their skills and talent but also provide a platform for young, underprivileged locals from fishing and other communities to participate and display their abilities. On behalf of Tamil Nadu Tourism, I assure all possible support to the organizers, and I wish all the participants the very best of luck," as quoted from a release by Aqua Outback.

"Kadal Kondattam 2025 is not just about competitive sport--it promises a vibrant cultural and lifestyle experience for visitors. The three-day extravaganza features a Coastal Food Festival celebrating Tamil Nadu's culinary heritage, Sunset Yoga sessions, Calisthenics and Strength Workshops, Beach Clean-Up initiatives, and engaging Ocean Awareness programs. This blend of sport, culture, and sustainability is set to make the event a truly memorable spectacle," he said.

"Beyond the sporting action, Kadal Kondattam 2025 is designed to have a transformative impact on the local economy and coastal communities. The festival is promoting tourism, creating new livelihood opportunities, and actively involving the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu in the ocean sports ecosystem. It also serves as a platform for raising awareness about ocean conservation and sustainable coastal living," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)