London, Jan 21 (AP) France captain Hugo Lloris chose to extend his stay at Tottenham beyond a decade by signing a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said Friday.

The deal ties Lloris to Tottenham until 2024. He joined in 2012 and currently captains the team.

Lloris, who was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month, has made 395 appearances for Tottenham and is on a run of 67 straight starts in the league going back to March 2020. (AP)

