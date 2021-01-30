New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to organise Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament and the senior women's one-dayers and admitted that it is logistically difficult to hold Ranji Trophy, which is played between 38 teams.

Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, "Appreciate the decision by @BCCI to opt for Senior Women's One Day tournament along with Vijay Hazare Trophy With Bio-bubble in place and also logistically it makes sense to not go for the Ranji Trophy where 38 teams compete for 4-day matches. @JayShah @SGanguly99."

After successfully organising the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the BCCI is set to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- U19 limited-overs tournament along with Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in his letter to the state associations, accessed by ANI, informed them on Friday night that the decision was taken with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and the feedback of the state bodies.

"The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remain untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," he wrote. (ANI)

