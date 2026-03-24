Miami [US], March 24 (ANI): The defending champion Aryna Sabalenka booked her quarterfinal slot at the ongoing Miami Open, with her eighth win over Zheng Qinwen in nine meetings.

On Monday, she dispatched Zheng's challenge in one hour and 25 minutes to get a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

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Speaking after the match, she said, "She (Zheng) a tough opponent and I am super happy with the level I played at today. I can definitely say that it felt like home. Thanks to you guys, you really make this stadium feel like home for me."

Her next challenge for a semifinal spot would be American Hailey Baptiste, who booked her first-ever spot in a WTA 1000 quarterfinal with a stunning win over number 25 seed Jelena Ostapenko by 6-3, 6-4.

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Also, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff marched into the quarterfinals of the Miami Open with a win over Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

On Monday, the 22-year-old former French Open champion secured her first-ever Miami Open semifinal, beating Cirstea 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in a well-fought match.

Speaking on her quarterfinal clash against Belinda Bencic and her win, Gauff said, "I guess it would not have to happen any other way than to put some work in. I think in the previous times I have played here, I have had some tough matches. Maybe mentally was not in there. Today I just wanted to stay mentally in there."

Bencic upset Amanda Anisimova to book her spot in the final eight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)