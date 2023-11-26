New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan are big players who were released from the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

In the last season this year, fans expected Archer to be at his very best and guide MI to their sixth trophy, but injuries interrupted his season and affected his performances. In his five matches, he could take only two wickets and proved much easier to hit by batters.

Among other players released are Indian players, Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal. Sandeep Warrier, brought as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah last year, also has been released. South African youngsters Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen and Australian pacer Riley Meredith have also been released.

MI has retained its core set of players and talents like Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod etc.

In the last season, MI reached playoffs. However, they lost to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier two.

Players released: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep WarrierPlayers traded in: Romario Shepherd

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff. (ANI)

