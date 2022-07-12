Malahide (Ireland), Jul 12 (AP) New Zealand chose to bowl first against Ireland in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

The Black Caps will debut medium-pace bowler Jacob Duffy and start allrounder Mitchell Santner following his recovery from COVID-19 instead of Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

Ireland is unchanged.

New Zealand won the first of three ODIs two days ago only when Michael Bracewell hit a record 24 runs in the last over to beat Ireland's 300-9.

The start of the match was delayed for 45 minutes to 11:30 a.m. local time because of a wet field.

Lineups:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Josh Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy. (AP)

