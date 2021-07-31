Tokyo, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to make the finals of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, settling for the 15th and 33rd position respectively, at the Olympics here on Saturday.

This meant the Indian shooting team's disastrous outing at the Games continued with none of its participants except for Saurabh Chaudhary qualifying for the finals, having entered Tokyo on the back of some stunning performances and soaring expectations.

World Championship silver-medallist Moudgil finished with 1167 and 54 inner 10s, while the veteran Sawant scored 1154 over the three series of standing kneeling and prone at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Moudgil, who was inside the top-8 for a while, raised hopes before the final series after a good set of 40 shots, but she could not sustain that.

She had a good outing in kneeling and prone but gave it away in the standing, shooting 382.

Sawant could never recover from a poor kneeling round even though she had a good 394 in prone before managing 376 in standing.

Russian Olympic Committee's Yulia Zykova finished with 1182, an Olympic qualification record.

The top eight shooters in the qualifications make the finals.

The other finalists are Sagen Maddalena of USA, Jolyn Beer of Germany, ROC's Yulia Karimova, Andrea Arsovic of Serbia, Switzerland's Nina Christen, Sloenia's Ziva Dvorsak and Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway.

Sanjeev Rajput is now the only Indian shooter left in fray at the Games.

