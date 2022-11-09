Sydney, Nov 9 (PTI) Batting first, New Zealand posted 152 for 4 against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 34-ball 53, while skipper Kane Williamson made 46 off 42 balls.

For Pakistan, pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi grabbed two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took one.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 152 for 4 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 46, Daryl Mitchell 53 not out; Shaheen Afridi 2/24). PTI

