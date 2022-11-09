On a high after winning the 11th match of the Premier League season against Chelsea, Arsenal now turn their focus on the Carabao Cup where they will play Brighton & Hove Albion in a third-round clash on Thursday, November 10. The match will be played in the Emirates Stadium and is scheduled to start at 1:15 AM (Indian Standard Time). A victory in a very competitive encounter against Chelsea in the Premier League clash few days ago has only strengthened Arsenal’s hopes of multiple silverware this season and Mikel Arteta will be aware of that when he faces Brighton. Based on current form, Arsenal are outright favourites to win this game. Even after considering that, Brighton has lately found form after wins against Chelsea and Wolves in the Premier league, they will be ready to provide the Gunners some tough challenge. Will Lionel Messi Be Fit for 2022 FIFA World Cup With Argentina After Latest Achilles Injury?

Arsenal is currently competing for the Premier League title. Keeping that in mind and how thick and fast the fixtures are coming their way with the FIFA World Cup break on the cards, Mikel Arteta has to be very careful about the workload management of his players. Except Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu, all others are available for selection. Although, as it seems, key players like Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odeegard, Oleksander Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and William Saliba are likely to be rested. The seagull coach, Roberto de Zerbi, on the other hand, will only miss the services of Jakub Moder. Eyes will be on Reiss Nelson, who impressed against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and is expected to get some playing time in this game.

When Is Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 10, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 1:15 AM IST.

Where To Watch Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights in Serie A 2022-23 in India. They will live-telecast all the matches on their Colors Infinity SD and HD TV channels in English.

How To Watch Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Live Streaming Online?

Voot Select app will live stream Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Carabao Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Voot Select app and JioTV platforms to catch the action live.

