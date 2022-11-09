Sydney, Nov 9 (PTI) Pakistan sailed into the T20 World Cup final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand at the SCG here on Wednesday.

Batting first, New Zealand managed 152 for 4, riding on Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 34-ball 53 and skipper Kane Williamson's 46 off 42 balls.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi snapped two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took one.

Pakistan achieved the target with five balls to spare with Babar Azam (53 off 42) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) sharing a 105-run stand for the opening wicket.

Also Read | India vs England T20 WC 2022 Semifinal Preview: Teams Aim for a Place in Final.

Trent Boult (2/33) managed to grab two wickets, while Mitchell Santner (1/26) too accounted for one batter.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 152 for 4 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 46, Daryl Mitchell 53 not out; Shaheen Afridi 2/24).

Pakistan: 153 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Babar Azam 53, Mohammad Rizwan 57; Trent Boult 2/33). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)