Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in a World Cup match here on Saturday.

Pakistan made one change, bringing Hasan Ali in place of Usama Mir.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Gets His Revenge by Beating Defending Champion Holger Rune To Reach Rolex Paris Masters 2023 Semifinals.

New Zealand made three changes with fit-again Kane Williamson returning to captaincy duties. He replaced Will Young while Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

The other change in New Zealand's playing eleven is Mark Chapman, who replaced Jimmy Neesham.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cricket Board Demands Comprehensive Explanation From Coaching Staff, Selectors After 302-Run Loss to India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf. PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)