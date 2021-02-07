Manchester [UK], February 7 (ANI): Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said that he is not scared of his Premier League rivals, but he expects Liverpool to be at their very best in the upcoming fixture.

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to clash in the Premier League later today in the Premier League 2020-21 season. City are currently the table-toppers while Liverpool is positioned at the fourth spot.

"I am not scared, I couldn't care less whether the opponents are worried or not. I'm pretty sure that they're not because every manager and team playing against another team always believes 'I can beat them'," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"What I am concerned about is to maintain, to improve and to improve our game. And, of course to maintain our results. If we make a bad game and the opponent is better we are going to congratulate them," he added.

Even if City manages to walk away with a draw, it would not be a bad result as they look to win their third title in four years. City has only won once at Anfield in the last 40 years.

"We have to do a good game to beat them, not because we have won nine games. They are the champions, the best version, the best aggression, the best desire to win, Liverpool will be there. I don't have any doubts," said Guardiola.

"They will be higher than ever. We have to be prepared, be ready and do our game and be aggressive enough, with enough courage to win the game. Never, ever in my career as a manager have I prepared a game to draw a game. Never expect a mistake from the opponents to punish them, I try to do the game to create the problems for our opponents," he added.

Currently, City has a seven-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. (ANI)

