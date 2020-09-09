Stockholm [Sweden], September 9 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the second men's player to reach 100 international goals as he guided his side to a victory against Sweden.

The 35-year-old had 99 goals under his belt when he took the field during the team's Nations League clash and netted a brilliant goal to complete the century of goals. He then scored another goal in the match as he handed Portugal a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Also Read | US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Defeats Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4, to Face Jennifer Brady in Semis.

Ronaldo is only the second men's player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who netted 109 goals for Iran, Goal.com reported.

The wait to achieve the milestone was long for Ronaldo as the striker had completed 99 international strikes back in November 2019.

Also Read | WWE NXT Super Tuesday II Sept 8, 2020 Results And Highlights: Finn Balor Defeats Adam Cole to Win NXT Championship; Rhea Ripley Emerges Victorious Over Mercedes Martinez (View Pics).

Ronaldo had to miss the team's previous clash against Croatia due to a toe infection. Despite Ronaldo's absence, Portugal had registered a 4-1 win in the match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)