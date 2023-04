Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Rahane b Deshpande 77

Jos Buttler c Dube b Jadeja 27

Sanju Samson c Gaikwad b Deshpande 17

Shimron Hetmyer b Theekshana 8

Dhruv Jurel run out (Dhoni) 34

Devdutt Padikkal not out 27

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1

Extras: (B-4, LB-3, W-4) 11

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 202

Fall of wickets: 1-86, 2-125, 3-132, 4-146, 5-194

Bowling: Akash Singh 2

-0-32-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-42-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-24-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-32-1, Moeen Ali 2-0-17-0, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-48-0. MORE

