London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Premier League club AFC Bournemouth has appointed Scott Parker as their new head coach after he left his post at Fulham by mutual consent.

The 40-year-old former Fulham boss has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Vitality Stadium and will be joined by five new members of staff.

Matt Wells has been announced as assistant head coach, with Rob Burch the club's first-team goalkeeping coach. Alastair Harris joins as head of performance, while Charlie Moore is a lead physical performance coach and Jonathan Hill first-team head analyst.

"AFC Bournemouth are delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Parker as the club's new head coach," stated an official release by Bournemouth.

A central midfielder by trade, Parker began his career at Charlton Athletic before featuring for Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Fulham, retiring in the summer of 2017 with 572 club appearances under his belt. In addition, he won 18 senior England caps, featuring at Euro 2012 and captaining his nation.

Having hung up his boots, Parker returned to Spurs to take his first steps in coaching with their under-18s squad. Twelve months later he was appointed first-team coach at another of his former clubs, Fulham, and having stepped up to a caretaker manager role, was permanently appointed as the Cottagers' manager in May 2019.

Parker's first full season in charge at Craven Cottage saw him secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs and he went on to memorably inspire Fulham to a victory over champions Liverpool in March.

"I believe this is the perfect fit for both parties," Parker told AFCBTV. "I'm familiar with Bournemouth because of my relationship with Harry Arter. It's a football club I know well from watching him over the years."

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "It has been a long process but I am delighted to finally get our man." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)