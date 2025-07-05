St George's (Grenada), Jul 5 (AP) Jayden Seales ripped out the opening batters to reduce Australia's second innings to 12-2 and lead over West Indies to 45 runs on day two of the second Test.

The West Indies' first innings almost lasted the entire day but it was all out for 253 — 33 runs behind Australia — which left a tricky half-hour in the day.

The hosts on Friday made it as hostile as possible and preyed on Australia's nervous top order.

Seales bowled Sam Konstas for a duck in the first over and almost claimed Cameron Green on the next ball. Green barely fended off Seales and was fortunate the ball dropped in front of second slip.

Seales then got a nip-backer to trap Usman Khawaja plumb on 2. Khawaja's video review showed it was going to hit middle stump.

Nathan Lyon came in as the nightwatchman and he and Green just made it to stumps. On the penultimate ball, Lyon took an Alzarri Joseph delivery into his left bicep. He needed on-field treatment.

Seales had 2-5 from three overs, including a maiden.

Top-order troubles

============

For Konstas, it was his third single-digit score in four innings on tour. Opening partner Khawaja has scored 47, 15, 16 and 2. Before that, he had 0 and 6 in the World Test Championship final. No. 3 Green is also still looking for a morale-boosting score.

The West Indies have their own top-order issues.

Kraigg Brathwaite was out for a duck in his first bat in his 100th test, caught and bowled by Josh Hazlewood in the first over.

Keacy Carty went the same way on 6 to Pat Cummins, and John Campbell wasted a good start of 40 when he skewed Beau Webster to mid-on.

It took Brandon King's maiden test half-century and the tailenders' 73 invaluable runs for the West Indies to get close to Australia's 286.

The West Indies was 174-7 after lunch, still more than 100 behind, but the Nos. 8-11 batters — notably Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, not related — frustrated the Australians for 25 overs and led the West Indies past 200 and 250.

King and captain Roston Chase, who took 18 balls to get off the mark, rebuilt West Indies from 64-3 to a confident 110-3 by lunch.

Chase was out straight after lunch, trapped on 16 by Hazlewood after Australia reviewed.

But King lofted Hazlewood for six over square leg then his seventh boundary brought up his 50 off 77 balls, his first 50 in his second test and West Indies' first 50 in the series.

King waltzed down the track to hit Lyon for another couple of sixes as his partnership with Shai Hope began to flourish.

But Cummins ended their 58-run stand when he bowled Hope on 21, and King fell in the next over nicking Lyon behind. King labored for 75 off 108 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes.

A third wicket in four overs, Justin Greaves, tumbled West Indies to 174-7.

But the Josephs made it to tea and kept going for 51 runs together. Alzarri scored 27 and Shamar 29. Last pair Anderson Phillip and Seales resisted for another nearly 11 overs for 16 runs.

All six Australia bowlers took wickets; Lyon led with 3-75. AP

