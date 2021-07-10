Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) The second edition of the online National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship will be held from July 15 to 25, the sport's governing body announced on Saturday.

Poomsae is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions, vital to perfect techniques.

Divided into colour belt division and black belt division, the virtual competition will be based on individual capabilities. The colour belt division consists of three categories and the black belt division (medal events) will have eight categories.

Each category has guidelines that will have participants perform compulsory Poomsae and winners will be decided by highly trained referees appointed by the referee commission.

The tournament is supported by World Taekwondo (WT).

"I am excited about this new task being appointed as a representative of World Taekwondo.

"I'm confident that India Taekwondo is taking the right steps forward to excel on the international level by continuously conducting tournaments to keep their athletes ready for offline tournaments once the situations allow as well," said Kiarash Bahri, WT Coordinator for India Taekwondo.

Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo added: "Participants of the highest rankings have also poured in this edition as this tournament will be counted for the selection of the Indian team that will aim to fulfil goals set by India Taekwondo and the athletes respectively.

"These are all stepping stones towards the Asian Games 2022 and the '24 Olympic Games and we are extremely confident in attaining these goals if all goes to plan."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)