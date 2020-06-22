Lahore [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Shadab Khan is among the three Pakistani cricketers, who have contracted coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Haider Ali and Haris Rauf are the other two players who have been diagnosed with the virus.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players - Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan - have tested positive for Covid-19. The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour to England," PCB said in a statement.

The board said its medical panel is in contact with the three players and they have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari were also screened in Rawalpindi and have tested negative. Hence, both players will travel to Lahore on June 24.

The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday.

PCB said their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday. Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in August to play three Tests and as many T20Is. (ANI)

