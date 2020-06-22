Three Pakistani cricketers, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali, have tested positive for coronavirus. The news confirmed by the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) which mentioned that all three cricketers had shown no symptoms of having contracted the virus until they were tested as per protocols on Sunday. The players were tested in Rawalpindi ahead of Pakistan's tour of England, starting on July 30. Pakistan Have a Very Good Chance of Winning T20 World Cup 2020. Says Shoaib Malik.

Results of Sunday's test showed that Shadab, Haris and Haider Ali had tested positive. Are there all part of Pakistan's squad for England tour. The PCB in its statement, as per a tweet from news agency ANI, stated that "Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed 3 players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf & Shadab Khan – have tested positive for #COVID19. The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England."

Haris Rauf and Haider Ali were supposed to be on their first-ever tour to England, while Shadab was part of the Pakistan team at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Haider Ali is yet to make his debut for the senior Pakistan team and recently played in the U19 World Cup for Pakistan.

Pakistan are supposed to tour England for a three-Test and as many T20I matches series amid the coronavirus pandemic. The series is supposed to start with on July 30 with the first Test match at Lord's and will run for a month and a half. It will end with the third and final T20I match on September 2. Pakistan last played in a Test match against Bangladesh in February while England have been out of action since the South Africa tour.

