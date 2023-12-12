Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 12 (PTI) South Africa won the toss and elected to field against India in the second T20 International here on Tuesday.

The first match of the series was washed out.

India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was not available for selection due to illness.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

