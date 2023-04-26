Dubai [UAE], April 26 (ANI): Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his top position in the ICC Men's T20I batting ranking released by ICC on Wednesday.

Suryakumar is leading the table with 906 rating points, he is around 100 points ahead of Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) followed by skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa's Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745).

The mid-order batter in the ongoing IPL season, has not performed to his potential. He has just 146 runs in seven matches with an average of 20.86 and he has only one fifty so far in the tournament.

While Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan has been rewarded with the second position for his excellent performance in the recently completed T20I series against New Zealand. And with that Rizwan close the gap on Suryakumar to less than 100 rating points.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam holds onto third place on the latest T20I rankings for batters, although the right-hander dropped 13 rating points to 756 points after he managed just 19 runs in the final match of the series.

The big mover on the latest rankings for T20I batters was New Zealand dasher Mark Chapman, who moved up 45 places to a career-best 35th overall, following his match-winning century in that final game of the series in Rawalpindi.

Another big mover for Pakistan was Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 36 in the final match. He moved six places to joint-38th, his career-best position and is the third-highest-ranked Pakistan batter.

One of Pakistan's most impressive performers during that tied series was all-rounder Imad Wasim, with the experienced lefty producing some excellent efforts with both bat and ball.

Imad scored 31 in the fifth and final game of the series, but it were his eight wickets at an average of 10.37 during the series that really stood out and the 34-year-old was rewarded on both the bowler and all-rounder rankings.

Imad jumped inside the top 100 on the list for bowlers and also rises 44 spots to equal 24th on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan remains on top of the T20I bowler rankings, while Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan occupies the premier position for all-rounders. (ANI)

